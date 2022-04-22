J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $170.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Shares of JBHT opened at $171.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $155.11 and a one year high of $218.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.91.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,946,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

