Izotropic (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Trading Down 1.8%

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF – Get Rating) fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. 44,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 23,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66.

About Izotropic (OTCMKTS:IZOZF)

Izotropic Corporation, a research and development company, commercializes diagnostic products for breast cancer. It develops and commercializes breast CT Imaging system; and next generation 3D breast CT imaging technology for the earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment of breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

