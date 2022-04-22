Izotropic (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Trading Down 1.8%

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF – Get Rating) fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. 44,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 23,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66.
About Izotropic (OTCMKTS:IZOZF)
