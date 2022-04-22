IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Trading Up 5.2%

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.85 and last traded at $16.83. Approximately 34,117 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,496,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ISEE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IVERIC bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $166,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,498.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 4,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $89,042.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,555.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,151,931. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,474,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,696,000 after acquiring an additional 709,143 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 62.9% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,471,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,342,000 after buying an additional 2,886,286 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,785,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,728,000 after buying an additional 1,045,693 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at $66,880,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,217,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,791,000 after buying an additional 467,026 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

