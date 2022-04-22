ITV (LON:ITV) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 170 ($2.21) price objective on the broadcaster’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ITV. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ITV to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 128 ($1.67) to GBX 64 ($0.83) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ITV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of ITV to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.08) to GBX 95 ($1.24) in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ITV to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 130 ($1.69) to GBX 100 ($1.30) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 115.33 ($1.50).

Get ITV alerts:

Shares of LON:ITV opened at GBX 76.86 ($1.00) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 89.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 104.33. ITV has a fifty-two week low of GBX 69.28 ($0.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 134.15 ($1.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

In other ITV news, insider Peter Bazalgette bought 110,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £99,053.10 ($128,874.71). Also, insider Edward Carter purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £37,500 ($48,790.01). Insiders acquired 176,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,980,023 in the last ninety days.

About ITV (Get Rating)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.