iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Shares Down 1.4%

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Rating) shares fell 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$33.10 and last traded at C$33.14. 2,348,038 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 3,848,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.62.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.

