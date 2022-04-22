iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 315,302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 6,496,422 shares.The stock last traded at $19.56 and had previously closed at $19.68.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average is $21.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 203.6% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 43,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 90,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. now owns 45,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

