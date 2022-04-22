iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 315,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 6,496,422 shares.The stock last traded at $19.56 and had previously closed at $19.68.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,201,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 139,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 26,633 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 33,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2,365.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

