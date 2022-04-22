iShares Asia 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AIA) Trading Down 0.7%

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AIA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $64.96 and last traded at $65.07. 49,430 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 91,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.54.
