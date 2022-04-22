IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IRIDEX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of IRIDEX stock opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. IRIDEX has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.85.

IRIDEX ( NASDAQ:IRIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IRIDEX during the fourth quarter worth $611,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in IRIDEX during the second quarter worth $378,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of IRIDEX by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 28,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IRIDEX by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

