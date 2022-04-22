IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stake Increased by Tesco Pension Investment Ltd

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,022 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises about 2.0% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $121,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in IQVIA by 72.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in IQVIA by 53.3% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV traded down $6.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $236.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,094. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $208.61 and a one year high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.67.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.29.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

