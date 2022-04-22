Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,590 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 380,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,126,000 after acquiring an additional 26,043 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 444,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,155,000 after acquiring an additional 33,120 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 184,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 17,861 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on INVH. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.36.

INVH stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.41. 145,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,750,334. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.63 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $520.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.