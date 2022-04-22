Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) PT Lowered to $10.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Invitae from $15.00 to $10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.36.

Invitae stock opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.76. Invitae has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $38.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.55.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). Invitae had a negative net margin of 139.38% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $126.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Invitae will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $120,333.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $131,043.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,611 shares of company stock worth $499,148 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitae by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Invitae by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

