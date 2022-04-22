Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS) Shares Down 1.4%

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Get Rating) fell 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.90 and last traded at $23.90. 2,576 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 320% from the average session volume of 613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QVMS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,019,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter.

