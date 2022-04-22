Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $5.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $328.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,465,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,517,141. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $345.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.72. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $316.00 and a one year high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

