Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 90,150 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 523,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 90,150 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies accounts for approximately 4.8% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $129,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 50.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,905,000 after purchasing an additional 40,139 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth $209,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 61.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,852,000 after purchasing an additional 70,847 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 61,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.57.

In related news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CSL traded down $6.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $247.93. 8,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,449. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.99. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $177.03 and a one year high of $262.67. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

