Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 34,604 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,604 shares during the quarter. Celanese comprises 1.2% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY owned 0.18% of Celanese worth $32,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Celanese by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Celanese by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 1.2% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese stock traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,234. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.55. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $132.26 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

CE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

