Inverness Counsel LLC NY Reduces Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158,666 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $12,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 414.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 95,973 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $46.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,257,402. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $41.47 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $177.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.11.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.78.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

