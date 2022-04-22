Inverness Counsel LLC NY Reduces Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY trimmed its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $143,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,726 shares of company stock worth $3,003,209 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.10. The stock had a trading volume of 83,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,926. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.08 and its 200 day moving average is $163.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a PE ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 1.69. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.23 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MAR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.91.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments.

