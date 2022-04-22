Inverness Counsel LLC NY Raises Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,515 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 2.8% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in NIKE were worth $75,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.4% during the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $173.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.25.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded down $5.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.00. 291,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,050,208. The company has a market capitalization of $204.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.73. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

