Inverness Counsel LLC NY Purchases New Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 61,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,546,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,225,000 after acquiring an additional 725,796 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 15.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 488,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 100,741 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 99,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3,634.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 320,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 312,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

PLTR stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,929,438. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 5.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.13. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $2,068,956.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,256 shares of company stock worth $4,365,373 over the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

