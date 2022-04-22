Inverness Counsel LLC NY Lowers Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,688 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $1,481,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,850 shares of company stock worth $11,087,916. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $14.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.26. 175,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,837,580. The company has a market capitalization of $116.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

