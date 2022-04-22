Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $43.05 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises 1.6% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY owned about 0.09% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $43,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,668,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,321.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 82,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,427,000 after buying an additional 83,215 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,314,856,000 after buying an additional 76,473 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,107.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,193,000 after buying an additional 44,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $398,806,000 after buying an additional 35,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock traded down $32.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,488.45. 8,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 66.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,277.41 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,531.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,625.82.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMG. BTIG Research cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,975.69.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

