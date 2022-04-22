Inverness Counsel LLC NY Decreases Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY trimmed its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,935 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $589,000. NatWest Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,274,000. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total transaction of $3,205,431.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $390.00 to $345.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.14.

NYSE:EL traded down $7.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $264.95. The stock had a trading volume of 44,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $248.42 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.35.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

