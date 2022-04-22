Inverness Counsel LLC NY Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after buying an additional 259,715 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $10.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $353.70. 68,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,561,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $345.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $352.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $305.61 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.44.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

