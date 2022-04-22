Inverness Counsel LLC NY Buys New Shares in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 397,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,846,000. Catalent comprises 1.9% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY owned approximately 0.22% of Catalent at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 10.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,632,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,902 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,074,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,782,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 136.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,347,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,324,000 after acquiring an additional 778,781 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Catalent by 5,829.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 382,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,926,000 after buying an additional 376,246 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTLT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.88.

Shares of CTLT stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,002. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.17 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.01.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

