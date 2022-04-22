Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $269.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.12, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $254.20 and a one year high of $369.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $287.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.27.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.91.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

