International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Raised to $139.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Tigress Financial from $133.00 to $139.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.69.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM stock traded down $2.20 on Thursday, reaching $137.65. 70,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,512,205. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.51 and a 200-day moving average of $128.77. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $123.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.31%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.