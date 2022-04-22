Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,307. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $120.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.04 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.17%.

Several research firms have commented on ICE. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.20.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

