Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given Underperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their underperform rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $45.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.61.

INTC opened at $47.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $63.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

In other Intel news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.7% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.4% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 14,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

