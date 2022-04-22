Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,494 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 328,833 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Intel were worth $24,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,188 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,993 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.61.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.91. 1,176,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,112,305. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $63.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

