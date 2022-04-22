Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 12.56%.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIN traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.11. 2,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,566. The stock has a market cap of $875.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.51. Insteel Industries has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $46.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is presently 2.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insteel Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIIN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 83.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 47,003 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 27.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

