Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.08.

NSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Insperity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Insperity by 274.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,001,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,342,000 after acquiring an additional 734,422 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Insperity by 12.3% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,961,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,445,000 after acquiring an additional 542,150 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity during the third quarter valued at about $48,683,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Insperity by 399.0% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 508,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,017,000 after acquiring an additional 406,226 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,658,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NSP traded down $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.47. The company had a trading volume of 168,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,928. Insperity has a twelve month low of $82.82 and a twelve month high of $129.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.33). Insperity had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insperity will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.43%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

