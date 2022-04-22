Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $219,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,834,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 5th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $244,760.00.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $409,189.36.

ZM stock traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,392,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,665,056. The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of -0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.21. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.51 and a 12 month high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ZM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $299.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.58.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

