Insider Selling: Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) COO Sells $243,920.00 in Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $243,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,032.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE EQH opened at $31.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.55. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average is $32.78.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

EQH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Equitable in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 129.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,596,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Equitable by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 45,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

