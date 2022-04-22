Insider Buying: J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Insider Buys 1,171 Shares of Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Rating) insider John Hutson bought 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 730 ($9.50) per share, with a total value of £8,548.30 ($11,121.91).

LON JDW opened at GBX 747 ($9.72) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 802.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 886.60. The company has a market capitalization of £961.76 million and a PE ratio of -7.06. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 1 year low of GBX 712.50 ($9.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,640.15 ($21.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.99, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JDW shares. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.31) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.66) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,050 ($13.66).

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

