Insider Buying: Emyria Limited (ASX:EMD) Insider Buys 60,000 Shares of Stock

Emyria Limited (ASX:EMD – Get Rating) insider Michael Winlo bought 60,000 shares of Emyria stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.32 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$19,080.00 ($14,029.41).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.81.
Emyria Company Profile (Get Rating)
