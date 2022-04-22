InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of IHT opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 million, a P/E ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 0.06. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.
About InnSuites Hospitality Trust
