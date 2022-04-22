Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 16,890 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 144,551 shares.The stock last traded at $5.95 and had previously closed at $6.01.

Several brokerages have commented on CTV. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Innovid from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Innovid from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Innovid in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49.

Innovid ( NYSE:CTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Innovid during the fourth quarter valued at $65,678,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Innovid during the fourth quarter valued at $23,537,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Innovid during the fourth quarter valued at $13,015,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Innovid during the fourth quarter valued at $8,434,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovid during the fourth quarter valued at $2,826,000.

Innovid Company Profile (NYSE:CTV)

Innovid Corp. operates as a connected TV advertising delivery and measurement platform. It offers marketer solutions, such as connected TV advertising, Ad serving, creative management, advertising measurement, and identity resolution; publisher solutions; and creative Ad authoring tools. The company serves brands, agencies, and publishers in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

