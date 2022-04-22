InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $82.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock.

InMode stock opened at $28.54 on Monday. InMode has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $99.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.92.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 46.14% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in InMode by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124,466 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $220,492,000 after buying an additional 1,548,971 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in InMode by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,583,362 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $182,334,000 after buying an additional 1,529,681 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of InMode by 432.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,260,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $160,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of InMode by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,160,940 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $152,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InMode by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,653,921 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $116,734,000 after purchasing an additional 814,527 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

