InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $82.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock.
InMode stock opened at $28.54 on Monday. InMode has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $99.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.92.
InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 46.14% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.
InMode Company Profile (Get Rating)
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InMode (INMD)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.