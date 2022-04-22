Inland Homes (LON:INL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $49.74

Inland Homes plc (LON:INL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.74 ($0.65) and traded as low as GBX 41 ($0.53). Inland Homes shares last traded at GBX 43 ($0.56), with a volume of 1,040,567 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 49.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £96.64 million and a P/E ratio of 10.50.

Get Inland Homes alerts:

In other Inland Homes news, insider Stephen Desmond Wicks purchased 137,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £56,248.31 ($73,182.81).

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield projects. It operates through Land Sales, Asset Management Fees, Contract Income, House Building, Rental Income, Investment Properties, and Central Support segments. The company is also involved in the provision of finance and letting or operating of real estate properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inland Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inland Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.