Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.77

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.77 and last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 2730 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ILPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.70.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:ILPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 113.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 325,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 173,227 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 11.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 263,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 26,704 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $3,577,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

