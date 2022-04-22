Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.31

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and traded as high as $4.98. Independence Contract Drilling shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 165,405 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Johnson Rice raised Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $58.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 6.24.

Independence Contract Drilling ( NYSE:ICD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 26.70% and a negative net margin of 75.85%. The firm had revenue of $28.56 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder William Monroe purchased 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $893,000 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 24,762 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.76% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:ICD)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

