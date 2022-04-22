Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives $87.82 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.82.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on INCY. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
In other Incyte news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 292,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.74 per share, with a total value of $19,845,923.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $547,151.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $76.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.24. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $88.26.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.72). Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.
About Incyte (Get Rating)
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
