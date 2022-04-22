Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives $87.82 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.82.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INCY. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other Incyte news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 292,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.74 per share, with a total value of $19,845,923.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $547,151.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,523,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $76.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.24. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $88.26.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.72). Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

