Illuvium (ILV) One Day Volume Tops $22.53 Million

Illuvium (ILV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Illuvium has a market cap of $338.87 million and approximately $22.53 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for about $520.65 or 0.01313805 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

