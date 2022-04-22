IG Group (LON:IGG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $796.16

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 796.16 ($10.36) and traded as high as GBX 832.75 ($10.83). IG Group shares last traded at GBX 829 ($10.79), with a volume of 1,834,874 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on IGG. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,210 ($15.74) price target on shares of IG Group in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($13.99) target price on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,095.50 ($14.25).

Get IG Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37. The company has a market cap of £3.54 billion and a PE ratio of 8.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 794.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 796.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a GBX 12.96 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.52%. IG Group’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

In other IG Group news, insider Charlie Rozes purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 725 ($9.43) per share, for a total transaction of £36,250 ($47,163.67). Also, insider June Felix purchased 6,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 772 ($10.04) per share, for a total transaction of £49,994.72 ($65,046.47).

About IG Group (LON:IGG)

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers Over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and spread bets and options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.