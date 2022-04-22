IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $36.93

Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.93 and last traded at $36.93, with a volume of 19 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.35.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IES in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $769.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.57.

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 24.05%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IES by 253.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 59,246 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IES during the third quarter worth approximately $2,307,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IES in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IES by 417.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 26,792 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IES during the fourth quarter worth $1,042,000. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

