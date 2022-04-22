IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target Lowered to $231.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $244.00 to $231.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IEX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of IDEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $235.15.

Get IDEX alerts:

NYSE:IEX opened at $196.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.05. IDEX has a 1-year low of $181.66 and a 1-year high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.04). IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IDEX will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEX (Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.