ichi.farm (ICHI) Market Cap Hits $1.14 Million

ichi.farm (ICHI) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded flat against the US dollar. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00045236 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,972.71 or 0.07352742 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,446.28 or 1.00040531 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00035477 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

