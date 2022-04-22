IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $2.75 price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $4.00.

IAG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James set a $3.00 price target on IAMGOLD and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.58.

NYSE IAG opened at $3.19 on Monday. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the CÃ´tÃ© gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

