I/O Coin (IOC) Price Reaches $0.0255 on Exchanges

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 22nd. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $498,168.67 and approximately $14.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0255 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.02 or 0.00256954 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00012197 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004660 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000782 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00022368 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.53 or 0.00663309 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,532,739 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

